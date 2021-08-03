Follow us on Image Source : PTI Centre 'restricts' Delhi govt's proposal to hike salary of MLAs

The Ministry of Home Affairs has 'restricted' the proposal of the Delhi government to raise the salaries of MLAs. The government had made a proposal to hike salaries, making it at par with other state legislatures.

Notably, a proposal to grant more salary and allowances for Delhi MLAs was pending with the MHA for the last five years.

In December 2015, the AAP government had got a bill passed in the Delhi assembly raising emoluments of MLAs to Rs 2.10 lakh a month. The bill, however, became null and void as prior permission was not taken from authorities concerned before tabling it in the assembly.

The salary of Delhi’s MLAs has not been increased in the last 10 years. The Delhi government had requested the MHA that their salary and allowances be at par with MLAs of other states. Currently, a Delhi MLA gets Rs 53,000 a month. This includes Rs 12,000 as salary, and the rest are allowances. Besides, they get Rs 30,000 a month for paying two staff members whom they can hire.

Many states provide many other perks and allowances to their MLAs like house rent, office rent, staff and vehicle allowances that the Delhi MLAs do not get.

Meanwhile, the matter is likely to be taken up in the meeting of the Delhi Cabinet today.

