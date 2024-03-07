CBI conducts massive raid after it busts human trafficking gang taking Indians to Russia-Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBI raids seven locations in connection with human trafficking

A day after the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that a youth from Hyderabad who was duped into the Russia-Ukraine war, was killed in the frontline, CBI swung into action and busted a racket linked to a human trafficking network. Citing officials, news agency PTI reported that the investigating agency has conducted a massive search operation in at least seven cities in connection with a human trafficking network taking Indians to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

The officials said the agency has registered an FIR against various visa consultancy firms and agents. Several individuals have been detained during the search and Rs 50 lakh has been seized, they added.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.