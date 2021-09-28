Moving car catches fire, turns into fire ball on highway in Ghaziabad, passengers jump to save lives

Tuesday, September 28, 2021
     
Abhay Parashar Abhay Parashar @abhayparashar
New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2021 23:26 IST
A car with 4 people on board suddenly caught fire while it was on the National Highway 9, in Ghaziabad on Tuesday. The commuters were on their way to Meerut when they saw that smoke was coming out of the car.

Taking prompt action, the commuters quickly parked the car to one side and got out of the 4 -wheeler.

Everything happened so swiftly that by the time all the four people came out of the car, it was all engulfed in flames. Fortunately, a timely call by the commuters helped them from a near-death escape. The incident occurred near wave city on NH-9.

Not the first time when such an incident has taken place on the highway. 

ALSO READ4 killed, 15 injured in road accident in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin

