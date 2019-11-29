Sri Lankan President to hold talks with PM Modi today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on November 29, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Four killed, two injured in car-tanker collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, said the police official.
Acting on a private complaint, a local court directed the Commercial Street police to file an FIR against former Chief Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah, former ministers D K Shivakumar, Sa Ra Mahesh, DC Thammanna and senior police officials including former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Suneel Kumar T among others under 20 sections of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was registered on Wednesday.
The charges have been slapped against the leaders in connection with their statements against the Income Tax Department on March 27 and the protest in front of the I-T office in Bengaluru on March 28 opposing the raids on JDS and Congress leaders.
7000 graduates including engineers applied for 549 grade-1 sanitary worker posts in Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).
Arun Kumar, a graduate who holds a BE degree in Mechatronics says, "I completed my engineering but I couldn't get a job in my field. I want a job now. So, I'm here."
Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is here on a three-day official visit, will discuss ways of strengthening bilateral ties in key areas with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
Rajapaksa arrived in the national capital on Thursday, his first overseas trip since he took over as the island nation's President. He was received by Union Minister VK Singh.
The Sri Lankan President is leading a high-level delegation which includes Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha and Treasury Secretary S R Attygalle.
US President Donald Trump made his first trip to Afghanistan when he made a surprise visit to an air base near Kabul to thank American troops serving in the war zone and joined 500 of them in having turkey on the occasion of Thanksgiving.
After having dinner with his troops during the unannounced visit on Thursday, Trump had a hastily-arranged bilateral meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
India on Thursday lambasted Pakistan over its statement at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case and asked the country to rather work constructively and positively for education and upliftment of its own minorities instead of spewing lies for a self serving malicious propaganda.
Exercising India's right to reply in response to the statement delivered by Pakistan at the 12th session of Forum of Minority Issues, Indian diplomat Vimarsh Aryan noted that the religious, ethnic, sectarian and linguistic minorities in Pakistan have suffered an immense infringement of their fundamental human rights due to the so-called blasphemy laws.
Feroze Khan, who was facing protest for being appointed as a Professor in the Sankrit Department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will appear for an interview today to teach at the Ayurveda Department of the University.
