Sri Lankan President to hold talks with PM Modi today | Live Updates

Acting on a private complaint, a local court directed the Commercial Street police to file an FIR against former Chief Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah, former ministers D K Shivakumar, Sa Ra Mahesh, DC Thammanna and senior police officials including former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Suneel Kumar T among others under 20 sections of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was registered on Wednesday.

The charges have been slapped against the leaders in connection with their statements against the Income Tax Department on March 27 and the protest in front of the I-T office in Bengaluru on March 28 opposing the raids on JDS and Congress leaders.