Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 13

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2021 7:24 IST
  • Mar 13, 2021 7:24 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Uttar Pradesh: Gang-raped victim died after being hit by truck outside hospital

    The father of a 13-year-old girl, who was gang-raped in the Sajeti area yesterday, died after being hit by a truck outside the hospital in Ghatampur where she was undergoing a medical examination. All three accused have been arrested. Two were arrested before, the third one nabbed today. Case registered under Sec 376 IPC and POCSO Act. We will file the charge sheet based on evidence in the court now - Preetinder Singh, Kanpur SSP on minor's gang-rape case in Sajeti. 

  • Mar 13, 2021 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Hundreds of people flock to Cotton Market in Nagpur ahead of week-long lockdown

    Social distancing goes for a toss as hundreds of people flock to Cotton Market in Nagpur, Maharashtra ahead of a week-long lockdown starting March 15. 

  • Mar 13, 2021 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Patients at COVID-19 care centre in Maharashtra's Shegaon protest for not receiving food till 2 pm

    Patients being treated at the COVID-19 care centre in Maharashtra's Shegaon came outside to protest after not receiving food till 2 pm. "I am told that contractor's cylinder wasn't working hence the delay but we're running a thorough enquiry," said Buldhana Addl Dist Collector.

