Kiren Rijiju flags off Delhi Half Marathon today | LIVE UPDATE

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on October 20, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal has called for a mass movement against NGOs who protest development, calling it the 'worst form of obstruction of justice' for the country's poor.
About three months after a e1984 Sikh Genocide Memorial to the Sikhs victims of the 1984 riots in India was installed at Otis Library here, the memorial was removed in the part following request from the Indian government.
The memorial, that featured a prominent photo of Khalistani leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, accused the Indian government of genocide.
Defending champions Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu retained their respective men's and women's titles at the 15th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.
Ethiopia's Belihu clocked a provisional timing of 59.10 to defend his title at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, while Gemechu broke her event record with an impressive 66:00.
Sports minister Kiren Rijiju flagged off the race in the presence of International Event Ambassador Carmelita Jeter and others.
Four people were killed and three others injured when a fire broke out in a factory in China's Fujian province on Sunday, officials said.
According to the information office of Nan'an City government, the local fire department received a call at around 2:30 a.m. about the fire at a sanitary product plant.
Central Railway, Public Relations Officer: Due to overhead equipment failure near Sewri railway station on HB line, services b/w CSMT-Vadala won't be available till further advice. Staff working to resume it. Services available Vadala-Panvel & Vadala- Goregaon, time 5.00 am onward
Many countries have cautioned against rushing into crypto currencies, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, as Facebook's proposed virtual currency Libra became a buzzword during the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju flagged off Delhi Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi Half Marathon this morning.
A student of AIMS College in Peenya died while practicing ramp walk for a function yesterday in the college, after she allegedly suffered a cardiac arrest & fell off the stage. She was taken to hospital & was declared brought dead. A case has been registered.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said negotiations between India and the United States on a trade deal are going on in "full speed" and expressed hope that it will conclude soon.
The ongoing trade deal negotiations briefly came up for discussion during a pull aside between Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the IMF headquarters. Mnuchin is scheduled to visit India early next month.
India on Saturday expressed its disappointment over the lack of support to increase the quota structure of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
IMF quotas, which are the primary source of IMF funds, determine voting shares. Quotas are supposed to be reviewed every five years although these reviews can be delayed.
India views "the lack of adequate support for a quota increase under the 15th GRQ (General Review of Quotas) as somewhat disappointing", Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her address to the annual meeting of the IMF in Washington.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said she will prepare a blueprint for international companies that are looking beyond China to make India as their preferred investment destination.
She said industry leaders who are contemplating getting their businesses out of China are "definitely considering India is the pitch ".
Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 115 in 'Moderate' category and PM 10 at 221 in 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.
Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 115 in 'Moderate' category and PM 10 at 221 in 'Poor' category, in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/vv8V9bBYVa— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019
Woman was allegedly given triple talaq by her husband via phone for giving birth to a girl in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, says,"I was married to Kamil 11 years ago. I have 4 girls and recently I gave birth to my fifth girl hearing the news my husband gave me triple talaq.
