Police on Saturday said it has arrested four members of a DJ group for allegedly creating nuisance by playing music beyond permissible limit late in the night during a private function. The accused were playing the music around 12.30 am last night during a programme at Baraat Ghar in Hoshiarpur village, police said. "The DJ group had come from Greater Noida. Those arrested have been identified as Anuj Kumar, Amit Kumar, Kapil Sharma and Chand-all residents of the Bisrakh area," a police spokesperson said. Police have also seized their 10 sound boxes, three amplifiers, six DJ lights, a generator, a sound mixer device and a pick-up truck which were used by the quartet during the function, the official said. An FIR has been lodged against them under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 268 (nuisance causing annoyance to public), 291 (repeat public nuisance), among others, police said.