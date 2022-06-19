India logs 12,899 fresh COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 72,474

Highlights
- An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,855
- India saw a total of 8,518 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 12,899 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 19), the country saw a total of 8,518 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,99,363.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 72,474, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 68,108.
Jump in active cases:
An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,855. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid cases today; Mumbai remains a worry with 15.39% positivity rate
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,78,41,663 samples have been tested up to June 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,46,387 samples were tested on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a dip in the daily tally of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the state recording 3,883 new infections and two deaths. The active cases tally however rose to 22,832.
The state has been reporting over 4,000 cases over the past three days. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 4,165 new cases and three deaths. The state recorded 4,255 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities. So far, 10,59,362 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 1,743 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 13,613, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.
A 90-year-old man with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus and a 54-year-old man ailing from hypertension and chronic kidney disease died due to coronavirus infection.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|32
|8
|9927
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|250
|24
|2305372
|19
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|64213
|296
|4
|Assam
|95
|25
|716256
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|284
|49
|818675
|20
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|295
|27
|91524
|37
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|406
|67
|1138581
|27
|14035
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|5119
|276
|1889211
|1255
|26229
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|733
|62
|242507
|77
|3833
|11
|Gujarat
|1261
|75
|1215192
|159
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|2945
|312
|995547
|400
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|163
|17
|281108
|13
|4137
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|141
|17
|449576
|10
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|94
|12
|430099
|12
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|4825
|325
|3915271
|425
|40112
|17
|Kerala***
|21275
|937
|6504574
|2309
|69873
|7
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|26
|28056
|3
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|415
|6
|1032319
|70
|10740
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|22828
|1079
|7761032
|2802
|147885
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|2
|135123
|1
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|41
|2
|92237
|2
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|155
|5
|227875
|22
|701
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|34739
|761
|26
|Odisha
|255
|38
|1279419
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|114
|14
|163968
|7
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|513
|28
|742929
|63
|17758
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|669
|30
|1276823
|92
|9561
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|10
|1
|38726
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3073
|379
|3419083
|217
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|1912
|131
|789796
|116
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|1
|99966
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|589
|13
|429968
|17
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2323
|205
|2058161
|272
|23526
|36
|West Bengal
|1625
|219
|1998723
|69
|21207
|Total#
|72474
|4366
|42699363
|8518
|524855
|8
|7
|15
|***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:7 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;0 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
ALSO READ: Delhi records 1,534 fresh Covid cases, 3 deaths today; positivity rate stands at 7.71%