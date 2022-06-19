Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
India logs 12,899 fresh COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 72,474

COVID cases in India: The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 72,474, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2022 9:53 IST
COVID: India logs 12,899 fresh cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 72,474. 

Highlights

  • An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,855
  • India saw a total of 8,518 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 12,899 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 19), the country saw a total of 8,518 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,99,363.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 72,474, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 68,108. 

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,855. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,78,41,663 samples have been tested up to June 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,46,387 samples were tested on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine phase III trials completed

 

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a dip in the daily tally of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the state recording 3,883 new infections and two deaths. The active cases tally however rose to 22,832. 

The state has been reporting over 4,000 cases over the past three days. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 4,165 new cases and three deaths. The state recorded 4,255 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities. So far, 10,59,362 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 1,743 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 13,613, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. 

A 90-year-old man with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus and a 54-year-old man ailing from hypertension and chronic kidney disease died due to coronavirus infection.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 9927 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 250 24  2305372 19  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64213   296      
4 Assam 95 25  716256   7988      
5 Bihar 284 49  818675 20  12256      
6 Chandigarh 295 27  91524 37  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 406 67  1138581 27  14035      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 5119 276  1889211 1255  26229   3
10 Goa 733 62  242507 77  3833      
11 Gujarat 1261 75  1215192 159  10946      
12 Haryana 2945 312  995547 400  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 163 17  281108 13  4137      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 141 17  449576 10  4752      
15 Jharkhand 94 12  430099 12  5319      
16 Karnataka 4825 325  3915271 425  40112      
17 Kerala*** 21275 937  6504574 2309  69873   7 7
18 Ladakh 26   28056 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 415 1032319 70  10740   1
21 Maharashtra 22828 1079  7761032 2802  147885   2
22 Manipur 2   135123 2120      
23 Meghalaya 41 92237 1594      
24 Mizoram 155 227875 22  701      
25 Nagaland 2   34739   761      
26 Odisha 255 38  1279419   9126      
27 Puducherry 114 14  163968 1962      
28 Punjab 513 28  742929 63  17758   1
29 Rajasthan 669 30  1276823 92  9561   1
30 Sikkim 10 38726 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 3073 379  3419083 217  38026      
32 Telangana 1912 131  789796 116  4111      
33 Tripura 1   99966   923      
34 Uttarakhand 589 13  429968 17  7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2323 205  2058161 272  23526      
36 West Bengal 1625 219  1998723 69  21207      
Total# 72474 4366  42699363 8518  524855 7 15
***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:7 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;0 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

 

