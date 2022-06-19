India logs 12,899 fresh COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 72,474

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India logs 12,899 fresh cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 72,474.

Highlights An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country due to COVID is now at 5,24,855

India saw a total of 8,518 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 12,899 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 19), the country saw a total of 8,518 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.62 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,99,363.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 72,474, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 68,108.

Jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,855. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,78,41,663 samples have been tested up to June 18 for COVID-19. Of these 4,46,387 samples were tested on Saturday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw a dip in the daily tally of Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the state recording 3,883 new infections and two deaths. The active cases tally however rose to 22,832.

The state has been reporting over 4,000 cases over the past three days. On Friday, Maharashtra reported 4,165 new cases and three deaths. The state recorded 4,255 cases on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 4,024 cases and four fatalities. So far, 10,59,362 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 1,743 during the day, leaving Mumbai with an active caseload of 13,613, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

A 90-year-old man with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes mellitus and a 54-year-old man ailing from hypertension and chronic kidney disease died due to coronavirus infection.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 32 8 9927 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 250 24 2305372 19 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 64213 296 4 Assam 95 25 716256 7988 5 Bihar 284 49 818675 20 12256 6 Chandigarh 295 27 91524 37 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 406 67 1138581 27 14035 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 5119 276 1889211 1255 26229 3 3 10 Goa 733 62 242507 77 3833 11 Gujarat 1261 75 1215192 159 10946 12 Haryana 2945 312 995547 400 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 163 17 281108 13 4137 14 Jammu and Kashmir 141 17 449576 10 4752 15 Jharkhand 94 12 430099 12 5319 16 Karnataka 4825 325 3915271 425 40112 17 Kerala*** 21275 937 6504574 2309 69873 7 7 18 Ladakh 26 28056 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 415 6 1032319 70 10740 1 1 21 Maharashtra 22828 1079 7761032 2802 147885 2 2 22 Manipur 2 135123 1 2120 23 Meghalaya 41 2 92237 2 1594 24 Mizoram 155 5 227875 22 701 25 Nagaland 2 34739 761 26 Odisha 255 38 1279419 9126 27 Puducherry 114 14 163968 7 1962 28 Punjab 513 28 742929 63 17758 1 1 29 Rajasthan 669 30 1276823 92 9561 1 1 30 Sikkim 10 1 38726 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 3073 379 3419083 217 38026 32 Telangana 1912 131 789796 116 4111 33 Tripura 1 99966 923 34 Uttarakhand 589 13 429968 17 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 2323 205 2058161 272 23526 36 West Bengal 1625 219 1998723 69 21207 Total# 72474 4366 42699363 8518 524855 8 7 15 ***Kerala 7-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:7 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs;0 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

