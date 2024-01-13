Body of ex-model Divya Pahuja found in canal of Haryana's Tohana, 11 days after murder

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Divya Pahuja

Divya Pahuja murder case: The body of murdered ex-model Divya Pahuja was found by police in a canal in Haryana today (January 13). Her body was found almost after 11 days from the Tohana canal.

Around six teams were investigating the murder mystery of 27-year-old Divya Pahuja. Her body was thrown into a canal in Punjab. The dead body washed away and reached a canal in Haryana. Police investigated the route from Punjab to Haryana after which the body was recovered.

Accused Balraj Gill arrested from Kolkata:

Earlier, Balraj Gill, one of the accused in the murder of former model Divya Pahuja, was arrested at the Kolkata airport by Gurugram Police on Thursday (January 11). Gill fled from Punjab's Patiala after dumping his car near the bus stand, police informed earlier. Another accused, Ravi Banga, is still reported to be on the run.

"The accused in the murder of model Divya Pahuja, Balraj Gill, was taken into custody from Kolkata airport on Thursday. He had gone missing after abandoning his car near the Patiala bus stand. Ravi Banga, another accused, is still absconding," Varun Dahiya, Gurugram ACP (Crime), told media.

Divya, a former model, was shot dead allegedly by hotel owner Abhijeet Singh in Gurugram. He, along with two others, allegedly dragged the body into a car and dumped it in Patiala. Earlier, on January 5, Gurugram Police said it had recovered the car that was allegedly used to dispose of the body of the former model, who was shot dead in a hotel room.

"The car was captured in a security camera as being parked near the toll plaza. We learnt that the vehicle was being driven towards Patiala. We were trying to trace the vehicle that was used in the crime," Karan Singh, constable, Crime Branch of Gurugram Police, said earlier.

"This is the car (used in the crime). We confirmed it as the one from the number plate and colour. The body was transported in this car and dumped," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, at least three people were arrested in connection with the alleged killing of the 27-year-old woman in Gurugram, officials said. From CCTV footage, it was determined that the accused dragged the body from the hotel to the car.

ALSO READ:​ Divya Pahuja murder case: Man who allegedly dumped ex-model's body in river arrested from Kolkata

ALSO READ: Divya Pahuja murder case: New suspect apprehended as investigation intensifies | DETAILS