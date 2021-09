Follow us on Image Source : UTTAR PRADESH POLICE (TWITTER). Body of 26-yr-old man found hanging from tree in UP's Shamli district.

The body of a 26-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. Identified only as Ankur, the victim had been preparing for a job in the police force, they said.

The body was located on Tuesday evening when people were looking for him as he had not returned home, the police said.

The motive is yet to be ascertained, and the matter is being investigated, they added.

Latest India News