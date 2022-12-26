‘Foot march should have started from Dhaka, Islamabad’: BJP takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bharat Jodo Yatra has been drawing criticism from BJP

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been attacking the saffron party during his ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ saying the partition of India took place at the time of the Congress leader's forefathers.

"The yatra which Rahul Gandhi has undertaken to unite or (rather) disunite India...that India was never partitioned after 1947. The Partition of India took place at the time of his grandfather, when Pakistan was formed, and subsequently Bangladesh was formed," Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary took a swipe at Gandhi.

While using "grandfather" (of Rahul Gandhi), Chaudhary apparently meant "great grandfather". The BJP leader was here to attend the 'Sushashan Diwas' programme to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"If Rahul Gandhi speaks about 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India), then he should have started his yatra from Dhaka, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi or Karachi," he said.

On allegations levelled by Gandhi that the BJP and RSS spread hate in the society, Chaudhary said, "No one takes cognizance of Rahul Gandhi in the country."

Chaudhary also termed former prime minister Vajpayee as the "source of inspiration".

When asked about BSP chief Mayawati's comments pertaining to religious conversion, the BJP leader said, "In which context she has said this, I do not know. But there is law in the country pertaining to religious conversion, and the system will move forward as per the law."

The UP BJP chief also exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the upcoming urban local bodies' elections in the state.



