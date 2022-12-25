China, Pakistan planning 'surprise' for India, country is vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with ex-servicemen walks during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has said that China and Pakistan together are planning a surprise for India. The former Congress chief said this during a conversation with army veterans on YouTube. He said that if there is a war, then it will be against China and Pakistan both.

During his conversation with army veterans, Rahul Gandhi said, "China and Pakistan have come together, if there is any war, it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don't just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you."

Speaking further, the Gandhi scion said, "Earlier, we had two enemies, China and Pakistan, and our policy was to keep them separate. First, it was said that a two front war should not happen, then people said there is two and a half-front war going on, that is, Pakistan, China, and terrorism. Today there is one front, which is China and Pakistan, which are together. If the war occurs, it will affect both. They are working together not only militarily but also economically."

He continued further and said that India's economic system has slowed down since 2014 and the country has become extremely vulnerable as there is fighting, disturbance, confusion, and hatred. Slamming the government, he said that our mindset is still one of two and a half-front war and not of joint operability or cyber warfare.

Rahul Gandhi said that both China and Pakistan are planning a surprise for India, which is why he keeps repeating that the government cannot keep quiet.

