Video | Sadhvi Pragya sparks fresh row, asks those opposing Hindu festivals to go to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Highlights BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur sparks fresh row

Lok Sabha member from Bhopal made comments on the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti violence

MP Thakur has caused controversies on several occasions for her comments in the past

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Singh Thakur on Monday sparked fresh row with her controversial comment on the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti violence. She said that they (who pelt stones) had got a country on basis of religion after Independence, and that they can go there.

MP Pragya Singh Thakur said that "In independent India, a country has been made for them on the basis of religion, then go there. Hindus in this country have freedom of worship, for this we can do anything.”

The Lok Sabha member from Bhopal made comments while addressing the media.

Earlier on the Hijab row, she warned that headscarves will not be tolerated if they are worn in educational institutions other than madrassas. "You have madrassas.

We have nothing to do if you wear hijab or apply khijab (hair colour) there (in madrassas). You wear the attire required there and follow their discipline. But if you distort the knowledge and discipline of schools and colleges in the country and start wearing hijab and applying khijab then it will not be tolerated," she said. The disciples of 'gurukul' (traditional Hindu educational institutions) wear 'bhagwa' (saffron) attire, but when such students go to other schools, they wear the school uniform and follow the discipline of the educational institutions, she added.

Addressing an event on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, Sadhvi had also said, "People who are not safe in their houses need to wear Hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear Hijab especially at places where they study."

BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur is not new to controversies. The Lok Sabha MP has caused stirs on several occasions for her statements in the past. She was also charged in the 2008 Malegaon blast case earlier.

Also Read | Hijab controversy: Those unsafe in their own houses, wear hijab, says Pragya Thakur | VIDEO

Latest India News