Hijab controversy: Those unsafe in their own houses, wear hijab, says Pragya Thakur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hijab controversy: Those unsafe in their own houses, wear hijab, says Pragya Thakur

Highlights Pragya Thakur said that people who are not safe in their houses need to wear a hijab

"No need to wear a hijab anywhere," said Pragya Thakur on Hijab controversy at an event in Bhopal

Hijab controversy began in Karnataka in January when some hijab-clad students were barred entry

Amid the ongoing hijab row, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal said that people who are not safe in their houses need to wear a hijab.

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur also said that there was no need to wear hijabs anywhere.

"No need to wear a hijab anywhere. People who are not safe in their houses need to wear a hijab. While outside, wherever there is 'Hindu Samaj', they are not required to wear a hijab especially at places where they study," Thakur said at an event in Bhopal.

The hijab controversy began in Karnataka in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.

Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

The government has also imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 in several cities and districts, including Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Koppal, Davangere and Ramanagara.

ALSO READ | ​Hijab controversy: 'Why is the government picking on Hijab alone?' contend protesting girls

Latest India News