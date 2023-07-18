Using 'INDIA' which they used to insult for their survival: BJP on Oppn's new alliance

Follow us on Image Source : DEVENDRA PARASHAR, INDIA TV PM Modi, other leaders at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi

NDA meeting: Taking a jibe at Opposition's new alliance 'INDIA', the BJP on Tuesday said that they (Opposition parties) had to resort to the name of 'INDIA' which they keep on insulting in the world in order to save them and their families.

A total of 38 parties are attending the big NDA meeting in Delhi, to decide the agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, Opposition parties who held a unity meeting in Bengaluru announced the name of their alliance INDIA - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Speaking at the presser after the Opposition's meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the fight for 2024 is going to be between 'NDA and INDIA'.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president JP Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio at the NDA meeting.

The meeting coincides with the mega opposition conclave in Bengaluru and is seen as a show of strength by the ruling party.

PM Modi said the coming together of NDA allies is a matter of "immense joy".

He tweeted, "It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today.

Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

ALSO READ | Opposition meeting: 'Yes, we are here to save our families...'- Uddhav Thackeray hits back at BJP | WATCH

ALSO READ | INDIA, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance of Opposition parties, to take on Modi-led NDA in 2024

Latest India News