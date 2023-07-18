Opposition meeting: 'Yes, we are here to save our families...'- Uddhav Thackeray hits back at BJP | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE While addressing the joint presser of Opposition in Bengaluru, Thackeray asserted he wanted to save his family and his family is the nation.

Opposition meeting: 26 Opposition parties held a joint press conference as their crucial Bengaluru meeting concluded on Tuesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge kickstarted the presser by officially announcing the name of the Opposition's united front - INDIA - (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance). One by another, all top leaders who attended the meeting briefed the media. Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray hit back at Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over its claim that the Bengaluru meeting was to save the families of the politicians.

They said we gathered here to save our families, yes, I am here to save my family and my family is my country, he asserted.

"This was our second successful meeting today. The country is our family and we are fighting together to save our family. The next meeting of this alliance will be in Mumbai," he said.

"There is the atmosphere of fear, but I want to say that there is no need to fear. There was a Bollywood movie 'Main Hoon Na'. I want to assure you, 'Hum Hain Na'," he asserted.

Earlier, while addressing the press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told Thackeray that she would not call him a former Maharashtra chief minister as soon he will become the CM of the state.

