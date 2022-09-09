Bihar varsity issues admit card with Governor Phagu Chauhan's photo

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE Earlier, the same university had given 151 marks to a student, when the total mark was 100.

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga has come under the spotlight again after issuing an admit card with Governor Phagu Chauhan's photo for the BA part 3 examination.

The incident came to light after a photo of the admit card went viral on social media and became the talking point. This was, however, not the first time when the university had shown inattention to its work, causing an embarrassment.

The university issued an admit card to Ravish Kumar Sanu, a student of the affiliated BD College in Begusarai, on Thursday. While his name, father's name, and address are correct, the photograph of the Governor has been used.

Besides the LNMU, the Muzaffarpur University also figured in controversy after it last year issued an admit card to a student where film actor Emraan Hashmi was named the father and porn star Sunny Leone the mother. Moreover, the address of the student was shown as Muzaffarpur's infamous red light area Chaturbhuj Asthan.

