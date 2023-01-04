Bihar Police lathi-charge students protesting against state govt over BSSC paper leak

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/TWITTER Bihar Police lathi-charge students protesting against state govt.

Thousands of students gathered in Patna and protested against the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) over the allegations of a recent paper leak on Wednesday. This resulted in the Bihar Police resorting to the lathi charge on the students who were opposing the question paper leak at Dak Bungalow Chauraha.

While speaking exclusively to IndiaTV, the government job aspirants said that they have been protesting against the clerk-level exams which were conducted in two phases by the BSSC. According to the students, the question papers got leaked on several social media platforms hours before the examination.

