Four officials arrested in BPSC question paper leak case

Four officials, including a Block Development Officer of Bhojpur district, were arrested in connection with Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak case, police said on Tuesday.

The BDO was identified as Jaywardhan Gupta, who was deployed as a static magistrate at Veer Kunwar Singh College, Arrah where the question papers were leaked on Sunday.

Besides him, the Bihar Police's Special Investigation Team has also arrested Dr. Yogendra Prasad Singh, Principal-cum-Centre Superintendent, Sushil Kumar Singh, Professor-cum-Examination Controller, and Agam Kumar Sahay, Professor-cum-Assistant Centre Superintendent of the college.

The SIT, headed by Superintendent of Police, Economic Offences Wing, Sushil Kumar, registered an FIR against these four officials under relevant sections of IPC in Barahra police station in Arrah district.

"In the presence of these officials, some students were given the question papers before the scheduled time of examination. The question papers were also found in the office of the Examination Controller," an SIT official said.

"As per the norm, there are strict guidelines for students and college staff not to carry mobile phones to the examination centres. Still, the mobile phones were available in the Examination Controller's office along with question papers. These officials were held responsible for misconduct of examination. Some students were also present inside the office. Further investigation is currently on," the official said.

"These officials were taken into custody on Monday afternoon and underwent thorough interrogation. They have revealed vital information about the question papers leaked in Veer Kunwar Singh College, Arrah," he said.

The question paper leak came in public domain after some aspiring candidates, waiting for the question papers, were not given them at the scheduled time at 12 noon on May 8. They went to the office of the Examination Controller and found some students appearing for the examination with mobile phones. They have made the video of the incident and informed local media persons about the misconduct of examination in Veer Kunwar Singh College, Arrah.

The SIT official said that some more arrests are possible.

Meanwhile, state Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that the state government has taken prompt action against culprits soon after the question paper leaked on May 8.

"The state government and the BPSC had taken strong decisions and immediately canceled the examination. Such an effort eventually helped talented students who were preparing for the examination for a long time. They will not suffer mental trauma. If the examination was declared valid despite the question paper being leaked, it would be cheating on the meritorious candidates. The government and BPSC had taken a good decision by canceling the examination to save the future of students," Chaudhary said.

Asked about the compensation to the aspirants, as demanded by RJD leader Tejashwai Yadav, Chaudhary said that compensation has not been given in the past. "What would I say to those who are asked for compensation after the cancellation of the examination," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav on Monday demanded compensation to the tune of Rs 5,000 for every student, especially those who came from remote areas of the state to the examination centers after BPSC canceled the examination following the leak of question paper on May 8.

