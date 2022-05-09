Rename BPSC as 'leak commission': Tejashwi Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed outrage over the leak of question papers for civil services (preliminary) examinations conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission on the previous day.

The leader of the opposition said the Commission deserved to be renamed as a 'leak aayog' and demanded that the Nitish Kumar government in the state pay compensation to candidates who had travelled long distances to reach their examination centres.

"That the BPSC has been in a mess is no great news. But after yesterday's incident nothing more remains to be said. It is high time that the lok seva aayog was renamed leak aayog. Examinations are seldom held on time and even when these are conducted, more delays take place on account of irregularities," he told reporters.

Yadav claimed that he has been raising the issue of the BPSC's style of functioning whenever the assembly is in session and demanded 'Rs 5 lakh compensation to all such candidates whose examination centres were far away from their home towns They have suffered the most'.

Screenshots of the question papers had gone viral minutes before the commencement of exams around noon and though the tests were not immediately called off, the Commission announced cancellation in the evening after it was convinced that the paper was leaked.

Yadav alleged that the leak could not have taken place 'without complicity of some big fish in the Commission' and demanded a speedy investigation to bring the guilty to book.

He also took potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the latter always seemed 'blissfully unaware of what was going on right under his nose'.

