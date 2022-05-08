Follow us on Image Source : ANI BPSC paper leak: 3-member committee to submit report on exam cancellation

A 3-member committee was formed on Sunday after the paper leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam 2022. Some students in the Arrah district created a ruckus over the 67th Combined Preliminary Exam paper being leaked even before the exam.

In this regard, BPSC has constituted a three-member inquiry committee. The inquiry committee will investigate the matter within 24 hours and the decision to cancel the examination will be taken on the basis of the report of the committee.

The students alleged that the question paper went viral minutes before the exam. It is being said that after the completion of the examination, the viral question paper matched the original question paper.

Hundreds of examinees created a ruckus at the Veer Kunwar Singh College examination centre in Arrah regarding the paper leak.

In an official notice, BPSC has shared that the exam was scheduled for today – May 8, 2022. The question paper, however, went viral online. When the news of the same was received, the commission set forth into an enquiry.

