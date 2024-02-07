'I will now stay with NDA forever', says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar in Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called on BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital today (February 7). He said that now he would 'stay with NDA forever'.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, "We (BJP-JDU) were together since 1995. Beech mein 2 baar idhar udhar zaroor ho gaye theyy. Lekin ab kabhi nahi. Phir wahin rahenge, ab idhar udhar nahi honge. (In between I had moved out twice. This won't be repeated. Now I will stay here forever. I will not go anywhere)."

On seat-sharing, he said, "There is no logic behind discussing this. That will be done. They know everything from the beginning."

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. This was the first visit of the Janata Dal (United) supremo after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the I.N.D.I.A bloc to form a new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

The meeting took place five days ahead of Nitish Kumar's government's scheduled floor test which is on February 12 (Monday).

He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after meeting PM Modi.

On his visit to the national capital, the Bihar Chief Minister is also likely to meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani, sources added. Saffron stalwart and senior BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath earlier.

