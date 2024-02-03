Bihar Cabinet: Nitish Kumar keeps home, Samrat Chaudhary gets finance, Vijay Kumar Sinha to head agriculture

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated portfolios to his newly-inducted new Cabinet ministers. While he has kept the Home department to himself, BJP's Samrat Chaudhary has been given nine ministries including finance. JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on January 28 took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Vijay Kumar Sinha also got nine departments including Agriculture and Road Construction.

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will seek the trust vote on February 12, the inaugural day of the budget session, according to a revised notification issued on the matter on Thursday. Earlier, the less-than-a-week-old government was scheduled to seek the vote of confidence on February 10. However, according to a fresh notification, the session will now commence on February 12 which will also witness the governor’s address to a joint session of members of both Houses.