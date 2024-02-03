Saturday, February 03, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar Cabinet: Nitish Kumar keeps home, Samrat Chaudhary gets finance, Vijay Kumar Sinha to head agriculture

Bihar Cabinet: Nitish Kumar keeps home, Samrat Chaudhary gets finance, Vijay Kumar Sinha to head agriculture

The election of a new Speaker, who would succeed Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, is also scheduled on February 12 and so is tabling of the state Economic Survey.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Patna
Updated on: February 03, 2024 15:05 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated portfolios to his newly-inducted new Cabinet ministers. While he has kept the Home department to himself, BJP's Samrat Chaudhary has been given nine ministries including finance. JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on January 28 took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Vijay Kumar Sinha also got nine departments including Agriculture and Road Construction.

The newly formed NDA government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will seek the trust vote on February 12, the inaugural day of the budget session, according to a revised notification issued on the matter on Thursday. Earlier, the less-than-a-week-old government was scheduled to seek the vote of confidence on February 10. However, according to a fresh notification, the session will now commence on February 12 which will also witness the governor’s address to a joint session of members of both Houses.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Latest News