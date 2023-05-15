Bharatpur murder case: Victims' relative climbs mobile tower, demands arrest of all accused

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime accused are still on the run

Bharatpur murder case: In a shocking incident, a relative of two men- Junaid and Nasir, who were allegedly abducted from Bharatpur in February by suspected cow vigilantes and later their charred bodies found in Haryana, climbed a mobile tower demanding arrest of all the accused in the case.

According to police, Jabir, who is a relative of both Junaid and Nasir, climbed the tower on Sunday evening and has not come down despite talks with police officials.

On February 15, Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, were allegedly abducted by some cow vigilantes. A day later on February 16, a charred vehicle with the duo's bodies was recovered from Bhiwani in Haryana.

The SHO said that Jabir was demanding arrest of all the accused in the abduction-cum-murder case.

“Efforts are being made to pacify him,” he said.

Three of the nine accused in the double murder case have been arrested so far while six are absconding, police said.

Eight more named in the case

Earlier in February, Rajasthan police chief Umesh Mishra said they have named eight more accused in the abduction case of two youths whose bodies were found in a car in Haryana, and were making efforts to arrest them.

The DGP also said the Rajasthan Police has been investigating the case by staying within the ambit of the rules, and rejected allegations that the force personnel assaulted the wife of an accused in Haryana.

The DGP said that efforts are being made by the Rajasthan Police in collaboration with the Haryana Police to arrest them.

He said the Bharatpur Range Inspector General of Police and district police chief are in touch with their Haryana Police counterparts.

Mishra said he has spoken to the Haryana police chief and they are extending full cooperation, a statement said.

The DGP said the Rajasthan Police has taken the local police along with them wherever they have gone to Haryana for any action in the case.

He also denied allegations of assault on the family members of one of the accused, Srikant Pandit, saying the Rajasthan Police had accompanied the local police in Haryana's Nuh district and lawful action was taken as per the prescribed procedure. There was no human rights violation, he said.

Srikant Pandit is an accused in the case of abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes. Pandit is a member of the cow protection group led by local Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar.

Srikant's mother had alleged that his full-term pregnant wife lost her child after she was assaulted by Rajasthan police personnel during a raid at her house to arrest her son.



The DGP said that the Rajasthan Police has been investigating only by staying within the ambit of the rules and regulations.

He said that apart from the eight accused named in this case, investigation is also being done about the suspected persons. Saini (32), a resident of Firozpur Jhirka district Nuh Mewat Haryana, was arrested by the Bharatpur police.

The charred bodies of Junaid and Nasir were found in Loharu after they were abducted from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.



Junaid had a criminal record of cattle smuggling and five cases were registered against him at different police stations, a police officer said.

Initially, five accused were booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With PTI input)

