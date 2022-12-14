Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan: Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan walks along Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan: RBI ex-Governor Raghuram Rajan walks along Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Wednesday from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan.

Videos shared on social media showed the ex-RBI Governor and Rahul Gandhi having a discussion while marching.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan on December 4. It will cover a distance of about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023. The (Bharat Jodo) Yatra will complete 100 days on December 16.

Dr Raghuram Rajan was the 23rd Governor of the Reserve Bank of India between September 2013 and September 2016. Between 2003 and 2006, he was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund.

