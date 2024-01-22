Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: Rahul Gandhi asked not to hold street-corner meeting, padyatra in Morigaon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with Congress supporters in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is facing one after another obstacle in Assam. Day after reports of attacks on the yatra, the Morigaon district commissioner asked Gandhi to refrain from holding a street-corner meeting and a padayatra in the district. The local authority said miscreants may try to disrupt peace and tranquility during the yatra in the region.

Morigaon District Commissioner Devashis Sarma, in a letter to district Congress functionaries, said on the basis of intelligence inputs, the district administration ''apprehends the involvement of miscreants who may try to disrupt the peace and tranquility of the district by indulging in anti-social activities taking advantage of two major events happening on the same day —The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and the Ram Lalla Pran Pratistha — simultaneously''.

''In the interest of Rahul Gandhi's safety and security, who is a 'Z' plus Advance Security Liasoning (ASL) protectee along with our responsibility to avert any probable law and order disruption in Morigaon district, we request that the party refrains from proposed street corner meeting at Bihutoli police point and padyatra from the Srimanta Sankardeva Chowk in Morigaon town'', the letter stated.

In the interest of the Congress leader's safety and security, ''we would like to request you not to stop his vehicle or carcade during his roadshow at Morigaon district till he reaches the Golsepa alighting point for lunch and rest'', the DC said.

''This negates all earlier permissions accorded by the district administration for holding any public meeting/padyatra in Morigaon district in connection with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 22'', the letter added.

Meanwhile, the state Director General of Police GP Singh posted on 'X' that the organisers of the yatra are advised to stick to resolutions of the ASL since Z+ category prominent personality (PP) is part of the event.

Singh said unscheduled stoppages should be avoided and ''the ASL PP may be advised not to leave the vehicle without advance intimation to local administration and police''.

''Other participants are also advised not to expose the PP through unscheduled stoppages. One IGP of @assampolice is supervising the arrangements while a SP Rank officer along with sufficient force is travelling with the convoy in addition to route deployment'', the DGP stated.

The participants of the road event are advised not to physically counter localised political protests to the event and leave the same to the deployed and/or accompanying police contingent, he said.

''We remain committed to provide safe passage to the road event as discussed and decided in the ASL'', Singh added.

Gandhi was barred from visiting the birthplace of iconic Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva earlier in the day on the ground that a law and order problem may arise during his visit as many organisations were planning to hold events related to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The managing committee of the Sri Sankardeva Sattra on Sunday had announced that they will not allow the Congress leader to visit the shrine before 3pm on January 22 after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier in the day said at a press conference that he requested Gandhi not to visit before the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Gandhi was stopped at Haibargaon while en route to the sattra after which he along with senior Congress leaders and supporters sat on a dharna while party MP Gaurav Gogoi and Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Bora proceeded to the birthplace and offered prayers on his behalf.

After they returned, Gandhi told reporters that he believes in the philosophy of Sankardeva as ''we, like him, believe in bringing people together and not spreading hatred''.

''He is like a guru to us and gives us direction. So I had thought when I came to Assam, I should offer my respects to him'', he said.

''This is strange as there is a law and order situation in the area, but Gaurav Gogoi and all can go but only Rahul Gandhi cannot go'', Gandhi said.

''I don't know, there may be some reason but I will go to Batadrava when I get an opportunity. It is my belief that both Assam and the entire nation should follow the path shown by Sankardeva'', he said.

(With PTI inputs)

