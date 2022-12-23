Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal Covid vaccine approved as booster dose

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Centre as booster dose for those aged above 18, official sources said. The vaccine will be available in private centres and would be introduced on CoWIN on Friday evening.

With this, India will have more options for third or precaution dose in the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised people to avoid public gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, political or social meetings as well as international travel amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, the IMA also appealed to people to go for vaccination against the viral disease, including taking the precaution dose, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks at public places and following social-distancing norms.

Latest India News