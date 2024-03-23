'Each of our workers is a Kejriwal, will fight together': Bhagwant Mann on Delhi CM's arrest | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming the Lok Sabha elections in an exclusive interview with India TV. He also said that even though Arvind Kejriwal has gone to jail, each of our workers is a Kejriwal and that all will fight together.

He further said that Arvind Kejriwal will be out of jail soon. "This country was achieved by giving the blood of martyrs and these people removed the tableau of Punjab from the Rajpath on 26th January," he said.

Wave running in favor of Kejriwal

On the issue of opposition leaders going to the Election Commission, Bhagwant Mann said that the Central goverenment is trying to break parties. "Soren has been arrested, Shiv Sena has been broken, I have to go to the Supreme Court. This is democracy, these are the people, who know in what form Narayan will be found." Elaborating further, CM Mann said, "We are protesting and campaigning across the country. I am getting calls that there is a huge wave in favor of Kejriwal. Like the Mughals, these people will also be destroyed by fighting among themselves."

Fear of defeat causing them to take action

Mann said, "Today's action against CM Kejriwal is the result of eliminating the opposition. They know that if anyone can defeat them, it is only Aam Aadmi Party. Therefore, they are putting our leaders in jail." He further said, "They do not want to allow anyone to contest elections. Their view is that we will fight and we will win." On the allegations made by ED against CM Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann said that ED is BJP and the matter of the bribe of Rs 100 crore is just an allegation, it has not been proved.

