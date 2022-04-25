Monday, April 25, 2022
     
Row after Bengaluru school asks students to carry Bible in bags

A portion of the undertaking which was sent by the school to parents says that they will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book to the school.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Bengaluru Published on: April 25, 2022 10:06 IST
School students asked to carry Bible in bags at Bengaluru
Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC)

School students asked to carry Bible in bags at Bengaluru school. (Representational pic)

After Hijab ban in schools and colleges, Bible in a school has now triggered a row in Karnataka. A school in Bengaluru has made it compulsory for the students to carry Bible to the premises. According to media reports, the school has taken an undertaking from the parents that the students wouldn’t object to carrying Bible or hymn book to the school. Bible is a collection of scriptures sacred in Christianity.

A portion of the undertaking which was sent by the school to parents asks them to affirm that their kids will attend morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for their own moral and spiritual welfare. It then says that they (parents) will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book to the school.

The school's directive has triggered a row in Karnataka that made headlines recently over the banning of wearing Hijab by Muslim girls in schools and colleges.

 

 

