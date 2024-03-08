Bastar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bastar Lok Sabha Election 2024

Bastar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bastar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bastar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh. The state has 11 parliamentary seats. The Bastar seat comprises nine Assembly segments including Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewara, Bijapur and Konta. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the constituency. BJP leader Baliram Kashyap represented the Bastar constituency four consecutive times in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009.

Bastar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 13,79,122 voters in the Bastar constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 6,63,409 voters were male and 7,15,672 were female voters. So, female voters were more than male voters in the constituency. 41 voters belonged to the third gender. 2,871 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bastar in 2019 was 1,187 (1,024 were men and 163 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Bastar constituency was 12,98,083. Out of this, 6,32,842 voters were male and 6,65,241 were female voters. So, female voters were more than male voters in the constituency. No voter in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 73 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bastar in 2014 was 97 (93 were men and only 4 were women).

Bastar 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate Deepak Baij won the Bastar seat for the first time with a margin of 38,982 votes. He was polled 4,02,527 votes with a vote share of 44.05%. He defeated BJP candidate Baidu Ram Kashyap who got 3,63,545 votes (39.79%). The total number of valid votes polled was 9,12,846.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Dinesh Kashyap won the Bastar seat for the second time in a row including a bypoll. He was polled 3,85,829 votes with a vote share of 50.11%. Congress leader Deepak Karma got 2,61,470 votes (33.96%) and was the runner-up. Kashyap defeated Karma by a margin of 1,24,359 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 7,69,913.

Bastar Past Winners

Dinesh Kashyap (BJP): 2011 bypoll

Baliram Kashyap (BJP): 2009

Baliram Kashyap (BJP): 2004

Baliram Kashyap (BJP): 1999

Baliram Kashyap (BJP): 1998

Mahendra Karma (Independent): 1996

Manku Ram Sodhi (Congress): 1991

Manku Ram Sodhi (Congress): 1989

Manku Ram Sodhi (Congress): 1984

Laxman Karma (Congress): 1980

Drigpal Shah Keshri Shah (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 41,667 voters (4.56%) opted for NOTA in the Bastar constituency. In 2014, 38,772 voters (5.04%) opted for NOTA in the Bastar constituency.

Bastar Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 9,12,846 or 66.19%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 7,69,913 or 59.31%.

Bastar Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 11 in the Bastar constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 10 in Bastar.

Bastar Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,879 polling stations in the Bastar constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,765 polling stations in the Bastar constituency.