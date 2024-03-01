Aziz Qureshi, Congress leader, dies in Bhopal: 5 facts about the ex-Uttarakhand Governor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aziz Qureshi

Senior Congress leader Aziz Qureshi breathed his last at the age of 83 on Friday. He passed away in Bhopal. Qureshi has served as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Mizoram. According to reports, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh reached the hospital to meet his family after receiving information about Qureshi's condition. Several leaders in the political circle mourned the loss of the senior Congress leader.

Facts about Aziz Qureshi

He was born on April 24, 1941 in Bhopal.

He has served as the Governor of Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Uttar Pradesh (additional charge).

Aziz Qureshi has also been a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh in 1973.

1984 He won the Lok Sabha elections from Satna constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Qureshi was appointed the President of Madhya Pradesh Urdu Academy by the then Kamal Nath government of Madhya Pradesh on 24 January 2020.

