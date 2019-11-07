Ayodhya verdict: RPF issues advisory, security heightened at 78 major railway stations

Image Source : FILE Ayodhya verdict: RPF issues advisory, security heightened at 78 major stations

The Railway Protection Force on Thursday issued a 7-page advisory to all zones on security preparedness ahead of Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya case, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The advisory covers areas like security on platforms, stations, yards; identifies potential violence hotspots, sites to hide explosives.

It says that close watch to be kept on religious structures near and within railways stations as they may become "flash points" of violence.

The Railway Protection Force has also cancelled all leaves of its personnel ahead of Ayodhya verdict, additional staff will be engaged to escort trains. It identified 78 stations with high footfall for heightened security including stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day,the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a security advisory to all states ahead of the Ayodhya virdict. More than 4,000 paramilitary personnel have been dispatched in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17 as Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would demit office on that day.

(With PTI inputs)

