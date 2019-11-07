With Ayodhya verdict on cards, MHA issues security advisory to all states

Image Source : PTI/FILE With Ayodhya verdict on card MHA issues security advisory to all states

With a few days left for the pronouncement of judgement by the Supreme Court on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued a security advisory to all states ahead of the Ayodhya virdict. More than 4,000 paramilitary personnel have been dispatched in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the leaves of all field officers were cancelled and prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was promulgated in all 75 districts of the state.

According to news agency PTI, seven hundred government schools, 50 Uttar Pradesh Board-aided schools and 25 CBSE schools have been taken over to accommodate the security forces.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce its judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17 as Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi would demit office on that day.

In the meantime, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has stopped stone carving work for the construction of a Ram Temple here for the first time since 1990. "All the artisans involved in the work have returned to their homes", said VHP spokesperson Sharad Sharma told news agency PTI.

The carving of stones for the construction of a Ram Temple was started by the VHP at the Ram Mandir Nirmaan Karyashala here in 1990 when Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party was Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The Ayodhya land dispute has been a controversial issue for many decades, especially since the 16th-century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by 'karsevaks'. Hindu right-wing groups claim that the mosque was built on the site of the birth of Lord Ram.

The incident had sparked communal riots in different parts of the country including Mumbai.

Ahead of the verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his council of ministers to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the issue and maintain harmony in the country.

Religious leaders of both the Hindu and the Muslim communities have also issued statements asking people to neither resort to violence nor to celebrations after the verdict is delivered.

(With inputs from PTI)

