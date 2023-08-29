Assam Rifles files defamation suit against Manipur leader for 'harming reputation', demands apology

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Rifles

Manipur violence: The Assam Rifles, the country’s oldest paramilitary force, has taken legal action against a Manipur politician for allegedly tarnishing the "reputation of the organisation" and discouraging and demoralising the Central armed police force. It is pertinent to mention, Assam Rifles has been involved in restoring normalcy in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

The notice was served by a Shillong-based lawyer on Maheshwar Thounaojam, national secretary of the Republican Party of India (RPI-Athawale), on August 18, for his alleged remarks accusing the force of siding with Kuki militants during the clashes with Meiteis.

Manipur Police FIR against Assam Rifles

Earlier, the Manipur Police have also filed a first information report (FIR) accusing the Assam Rifles of stopping them from pursuing militants. The State police also accused the paramilitary force of blocking their vehicles. However, security sources termed the FIR as a "travesty of justice" and stated that the Assam Rifles were tasked by the command headquarters with safeguarding the sanctity of the buffer zones between the Kuki and Meitiei districts.

The notice said the country’s oldest paramilitary force has been serving the nation, playing a crucial role in ensuring peace, security, and development in various regions, including Manipur. "It is also pertinent to mention that although the State of Manipur is not a notified area under AFSPA [Armed Force Special Powers Act], the competent magistrate had specifically issued requisitions dated May 3 and May 5, for the armed forces to be deployed there for aiding in the maintenance of law and order," the notice said.

Assam Rifles demands written and public apology

The Assam Rifles has demanded a written and public apology for the "false allegation and defamation." They have asked the Manipur leader to withdraw the statement he made during the 'Condolence of Meitei Martyrs' event in Delhi on June 30.



The RPI leader had allegedly said, "The villagers also reported that the Assam Rifles has been helping the Kuki militants in order to burn down the village defence force."

'Will not apologise'

Meanwhile, Thounaojam said he would not offer an apology, asserting that he had the right to exercise free speech in a democratic nation like India. "I did not make any statement, I had asked a question. I did not speak as a politician but as a Meitei. Every Meitei here knows how some Assam Rifles officials dance and sing with Kuki militants, there are videos to prove this. I was reiterating something which is known to all Meitei people here," Thounaojam said.

