Assam LPG transporters on indefinite strike from today; state likely to face cylinders shortage

Assam LPG transporters on strike from today

Highlights The proposed strike is also likely hit supplies in the neighbouring northeastern states

IOCL had cancelled the previous tender for carrying LPG cylinders, NELPTA chief advisor said

He alleged IOCL floated a fresh tender for LPG bottling plants without addressing previous issues

Assam LPG transporters strike: Locals in Assam are very likely to face a shortage of LPG cylinders in the coming days as LPG transporters across the state will be on an indefinite strike from Monday. The proposed strike is also likely to hit supplies in the neighbouring northeastern states.

The Northeast Packed LPG Transporter Association (NEPLTA) has alleged that their long-pending demands have been ignored by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), despite several meetings with the IOCL officials.

Kumud Nath, the chief advisor of NELPTA, said that IOCL had cancelled the previous tender for carrying LPG cylinders in response to a direction from the Union Petroleum Ministry. The transporters' body objected to it, and following that there were meetings between IOCL and NELPTA to find a way out to solve the issue.

Nath alleged that recently the IOCL authority floated a fresh tender for various LPG bottling plants without addressing the issues raised by the transporters' body.

"We requested the IOCL to cancel the tender notice but no response was received from their side. Hence, we have been compelled to go on strike from Monday," he said.

The transporters' association further alleged that since 2014, IOCL has not revised the transportation rates for which the transporters have to bear the financial loss.

LPG plants in North Guwahati, Tinsukia, Gopanari, Sarpara, Bongaigaon, Dimapur, Sekmai, Silchar, Duliajan, Nagaon, Agartala, Bishalgarh and Dimapur will shut down in support of the strike.



