'Rohingya infiltration 'alarming' and threat to nation's security', says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that infiltration by Rohingyas from Bangladesh through Assam's Karimganj district is 'alarming'. He further added that this is a threat to the national security. While addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the two-day conference of superintendents of police in Bongaigaon, he made a shocking claim saying that there is a network of brokers who bring the Rohingyas into Tripura, from there to Karimganj in Assam and then the rest of the country.

''Five police teams from Assam are currently in Tripura and working with the state government to act against the brokers,'' he said.

Situation is alarming

The situation is alarming and anyone entering the country illegally without valid papers is a threat to the security of the country, Sarma added. ''We have already informed the Centre and sought help from central agencies along with the cooperation of the Tripura government'', he added.

The Rohingyas do not stay in Assam but move to other parts of the country, he added. ''We, however, adopted the strategy to push them back and not arrest them as they will then take bail and try to become citizens of the country'', Sarma said.

Assam is now being used as a corridor by the Rohingyas

In his address to the SPs on Friday, the chief minister had said that Assam is now being used as a corridor by the Rohingyas to go to Delhi or Kashmir and the DGP has already taken some steps in this direction while the Karimganj SP has been asked to step up vigil along with necessary measures to stop infiltration.

All the three districts in Barak Valley must remain active and proactive steps must be taken to prevent Rohingya infiltrators, smugglers and insurgents from using the state as a corridor for transit to other states, he said. He also called for increasing intelligence in all railway stations from Barak Valley to the western border of Assam, so that the Rohingyas are intercepted and decisive action is taken against them.

