Assam: 74 per cent voter turnout in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The election in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections was conducted peacefully

Assam’s North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) reported more than 74 per cent of voter turnout on Monday. According to the election officials, the polling process has been conducted peacefully, with no untoward incident reported. The counting of votes will be conducted on January 12.

Polling for 22 seats of the NCHAC began at 8 am, with around 74 per cent of 1,15,615 voters exercising their franchise.

The percentage of voter turnout is likely to rise, as figures from remote polling stations will take time to be compiled.

"We can expect the final voter turnout figure on Tuesday afternoon," an official said.

Out of a total of 28 constituencies of the NCHAC spread across Dima Hasao district, six candidates of the BJP have won uncontested.

Voting was held at 231 polling stations, of which 15 have been marked as very sensitive, 36 as sensitive and 21 as comparatively safe.

Additionally, 16 polling stations have been categorised as exclusively for women.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Nationals will go ahead: Suspended WFI president Sanjay Singh remains adamant despite Sports Ministry's notice