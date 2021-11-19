Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Asaduddin Owaisi talks of anti-CAA campaign as PM Modi announces to repeal 3 farm laws

AIMIM leader Asadudding Owaisi on Friday described the Centre's announcement to repeal three farm laws as 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw the writing on the wall in UP and Punjab' and also said that like the farm laws, the CAA should also be ruled back.

"Impending elections & protest movements can force @PMOIndia to rethink. He’s never beaten a peoples’ movement, just managed to harass. Anti-CAA movement ensured that talks of national NRC were shelved; CAA rules yet to be made. Farmers movement succeeded due to their persistence," the Muslim leader said.

"Farm Laws were unconstitutional from start. Govt’s ego forced farmers to hit the streets; if govt wasn’t so childishly stubborn, 700+ farmers wouldn’t have lost their lives. Congrats to kisan andolan. Modi had seen writing on the wall in UP & Punjab, was left with no choice."

"This is also a good example of why one nation one election is a bad idea. Ruling party at the Union should be held democratically accountable throughout its term, and state assembly elections serve that purpose. Supreme leader realised that Billionaires didn’t come to his help."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".

The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said. The agriculture budget has risen by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, Modi said. He also highlighted his govt's measures to benefit small farmers. "I have experienced farmers' difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life," the prime minister said.

