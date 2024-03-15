'These Pakistanis first infiltrated our country, now...': Kejriwal on protest by refugees in Delhi over CAA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday came down heavily on the Pakistani refugees who have been protesting near his residence. The Hindu and Sikh refugees staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader over his statements against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan held a protest near the Congress headquarters on Friday over statements made by the INDIA opposition bloc leaders on the CAA. The protesters carried placards and raised slogans against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

"The courage of these Pakistanis? First, they infiltrated our country illegally and broke the laws of our country. He should have been in jail. Have they got so much courage that they are protesting and creating ruckus in our country? After CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread across the country and harass people. In the selfish interest of making them their vote bank, BJP is pushing the entire country into trouble," Kejriwal said.