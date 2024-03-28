Thursday, March 28, 2024
     
  4. Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Bhagwant Mann over daughter's birth | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Bhagwant Mann over daughter's birth | WATCH

Bhagwant Mann was blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. Arvind Kejriwal, who was brought to the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi for hearing, gave a congratulatory message for the Punjab Chief Minister.

New Delhi
Updated on: March 28, 2024 16:35 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday (March 28), extended a congratulatory message to his Punjab counterpart and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann who was blessed with a daughter. Kejriwal, whose six-day ED remand was extended by the court today for questioning in the Excise Policy case, was brought to the court for hearing upon the end of his six-day remand today. The court sent him to another four-day remand till April 1.

"Mann sahab (Bhagwant Mann) has been blessed with daughter, many congratulations to him," he said to the reporters while being taken by the police.

Mann blessed with baby girl

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl. Mann shared the news on his official X handle on Thursday (March 28) and informed that both the mother and the baby are healthy. He also shared a picture of the baby.

“God has given the gift of a daughter..Both the mother and the child are healthy…Blessed with baby Girl”,” Mann posted on X.

The delivery took place at the Fortis Hospital in Ludhiana.

