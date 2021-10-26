DNA of those celebrating Pakistan’s T20 win cannot be Indian: Anil Vij

Follow us on Image Source : PTI DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pak's win cannot be Indian: Hary min Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday alleged that the DNA of those who burst firecrackers in the country if Pakistan wins a cricket match against India cannot be Indian. He also said that one needs to be careful of “traitors” hiding in one’s own country.

“The DNA of those who burst firecrackers in India on Pakistan winning a cricket match cannot be Indian. Be careful of the traitors hiding in our own house,” Vij tweeted in Hindi.

The senior BJP leader’s comments come amid media reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring country's victory.

Pakistan had registered a 10-wicket victory over India in the ICC T20 World Cup tie in Dubai on Sunday.

Post the match, a scuffle broke out between a group of Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at an engineering institute in Punjab's Sangrur district. On the incident, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said he was distressed to hear about the alleged physical assault of some Kashmiri students and urged Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to look into the matter.

(With inputs from PTI)

