Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak's win, asks Mehbooba Mufti

Taking to Twitter, Mehbooba Mufti wrote, "Why such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating Pak’s win? Some are even chanting murderous slogans- desh ke gadaaron ko goli maaro/calling to shoot traitors. One hasn't forgotten how many celebrated by distributing sweets when J&K was dismembered & stripped of special status."

New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2021 20:24 IST
After India lost to Pakistan in its opening match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti today asked why there is such anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the victory of Pakistan.

"Let's agree to disagree and take it in the right spirit like Virat Kohli who was the first to congratulate the Pakistani cricket team," she added.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game on Sunday in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt.

A scuffle broke out between some Kashmiri students and those from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology in Punjab's Sangrur district on Sunday night. The incident took place after some slogans were raised after the match, according to police.

(With inputs from PTI)

