Image Source : FILE Andhra orders 30% fee cut in private schools, intermediate colleges

With an aim to provide relief to people hit financially by the coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced a 30 percent reduction in fees charged in private unaided schools and intermediate colleges.

"After careful examination of the matter and on Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) recommendations, the state has decided to effect 30 percent reduction in tuition fees for the academic year 2020-21," said Principal Secretary B Rajsekhar.

"Considering the plight of parents who have been economically incapacitated, the commission in the exercise of powers under Section 9 of Act 21 of 2019 has recommended a reduction of 30 percent in tuition fees for 2020-21 session," he added.

All private unaided schools and intermediate colleges can collect only 70 percent of the fees charged in the 2019-20 academic session.

The state government also took the opinion of Director, School Education (DSE) and Commissioner, Intermediate Education (CIE), who said that the proposed reduction was required and it may not affect managements substantially as total operational and maintenance costs have definitely reduced to due to many reasons.

"Educational institutions in the state were closed with effect from March 22 and have not reopened till now in 2020-21 academic year... daily operational and maintenance costs for schools too have substantially reduced," the officer said.

"All academic and extracurricular activities in schools have not been held all these months and operational and maintenance costs of school buses too must be bare minimum during all these months," said Rajsekhar.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage