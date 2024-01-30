Andhra Pradesh: Man tries to strangle elderly woman in an attempt to steal gold chain | Watch shocking video

Follow us on Image Source : X A screengrab of the CCTV footage of the incident.

In a shocking event, a cable technician in Andhra Pradesh has been accused of attempting to strangle an elderly woman to death at her residence last week in an apparent effort to steal her gold chain. The accused has been identified as Govind. The incident occurred in Visakhapatnam's Gavarapalem area on last Friday (January 26) at around 7:30 pm.

A CCTV video of the incident depicts the man wrapping a towel around the woman's neck while she was seated and then attempting to strangle her. Thereafter, as the woman begins to scream and grapple for breath, the man places a hand over her mouth in an apparent effort to end her life. In the 1.27-minute-long video, Narayanamma could be seen battling to protect herself from the grasp of the accused.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Accused yet to be nabbed

According to the police, the cable technician, a frequent visitor to the house, allegedly intended to steal the gold chain of the 67-year-old Lakshmi Narayanamma. Following the assault, a case was registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the family's complaint. The Police have also launched an operation to nab the accused who is still at large.

