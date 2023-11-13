Man sets wine shop on fire after being denied alcohol in Visakhapatnam, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A man set a wine shop on fire allegedly after he was denied alcohol in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, following which he was arrested, the police said on Sunday (November 12). The incident took place in the Madurwada police station area of the city in which the man named Madhu reached the wine shop but due to the closing time, the shop staff denied giving him alcohol, Pothinamallayya Palem Inspector Rama Krishna said.

The incident led to an argument between the man and the staff after which the former left the place and again returned to the shop on Sunday evening with a petrol tank. He poured the petrol inside the shop and also the staff members and lit the fire.

Staff ran from the spot

The staff members ran fled the shop immediately saving their lives, however, the shop was gutted and properties worth Rs 1.5 lakh were charred, including a computer and printer, the police said.

"A case was filed against the accused under Sections 307 and 436 of the IPC," Inspector Rama Krishna said, adding that the accused was taken into police custody.

(With ANI inputs)