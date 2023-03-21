Punjab Police issues lookout notice for 'fugitive' Amritpal Singh; all airports on high-alert

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Police has started a search operation.

Amritpal Singh case: Punjab Police on Tuesday issued a lookout notice for radical fugitive leader Amritpal Singh. According to the reports, the police have also alerted all airports in the country so that the fugitive may not flee other countries.

Earlier today, police arrested four people for allegedly helping radical preacher Amritpal Singh escape their net and released seven photographs of the Khalistan sympathiser, including some in which he is not wearing a turban, to seek public help to nab the fugitive.

The preacher managed to give police a slip after changing his vehicle on Saturday when police had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Punjab Police releases photos

He was initially in his Mercedes vehicle but later switched to Brezza SUV during the police action. In a new photo that appeared on social media, Amritpal Singh could be seen riding pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and black goggles, suggesting that he tried to change his appearance to get away from the eyes of police.

A CCTV footage also showed him on the bike.

Another CCTV footage of the Jalandhar toll plaza, which appeared on social media on Tuesday, showed Amritpal Singh escaping in the SUV.

Addressing the media here, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said the four arrested persons helped the fugitive escape in a sports utility vehicle.

During their questioning, it came to the fore that Amritpal Singh went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar, police said.

"There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pant, and escaped along with three others on two bikes," said Gill.

Manpreet Singh alias Manna, a resident of Nava Killa in Shahkot, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, a resident of village Bal Nau in Nakodar, Harpreet Singh alias Happy of village Kotla Nodh Singh in Hoshiarpur, and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja of village Gondara in Faridkot have been apprehended for helping Amritpal Singh during the police chase on Saturday, said Gill.

The SUV has been seized from Manna, he said, adding that a .315 bore rifle, some swords and a walkie-talkie set were found in it.

The IG said that the National Security Act has been invoked against Amritpal Singh and 154 people have been arrested so far as part of the crackdown.

Police have also detained Kulwant Singh Raoke of village Raoke in Moga district and Gurinderpal Singh alias Guri Aujla of Kapurthala under the National Security Act.

Police invoke NSA

Altogether, seven people have been detained under the NSA, according to police.

Releasing seven pictures of Amritpal Singh in different looks, police appealed to people to help them in tracing him. He said Punjab Police are getting full cooperation from other states and central agencies in their action.

Later, in a statement, Gill said a lookout circular and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Amritpal Singh.

He said Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh have been booked in a separate case for taking shelter for two days at the residence of Manpreet Singh, the sarpanch of Uddowal village in Mehatpur in Jalandhar, at gunpoint. They have been booked under the relevant provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act.

Harjit Singh, who has been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam, and Harpreet Singh had surrendered before police in Jalandhar.

Gill said the situation is completely peaceful in Punjab and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been monitoring the situation and taking regular feedback from police officers.

The IG said a protest by a group of Nihangs in support of Amritpal Singh near gurdwara Shaheedan in Sohana in Mohali has now ended and the road is open for traffic.

