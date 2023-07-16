​In Amit Shah's virtual presence, over 1.44 lakh kg drugs to be destroyed tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Drugs to be destroyed in Amit Shah's virtual presence

Drugs to be destroyed: In a massive development, over 1.44 lakh kg of drugs valued at Rs 2,416 crore will be destroyed in various corners of the country on Monday (July 17) in the virtual presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to an official statement, the destruction of the narcotics will be done in various cities and Amit Shah will watch it being carried out through video conferencing from the national capital while attending a conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security'.

The drugs to be destroyed will include 6,590 kg seized by the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Hyderabad unit, 822 kg by Indore unit and 356 kg seized by its Jammu unit.

Besides this, various law enforcement agencies of the states will also take part in the destruction of drugs which include 1,486 kg drugs in Assam, 229 kg in Chandigarh, 25 kg in Goa, 4,277 kg in Gujarat, 2,458 kg in Haryana, 4,069 kg in Jammu and Kashmir, 1,03,884 kg in Madhya Pradesh, 159 kg in Maharashtra, 1,803 kg in Tripura and 4,049 kg in Uttar Pradesh.

Zero-tolerance policy against narcotics

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics to create a drugs-free India,” the statement said.

All regional units of the NCB and anti-narcotics task forces of the states have collectively destroyed around 8,76,554 kg seized drugs worth around Rs 9,580 crore since June 1, 2022 till July 15, 2023. This was more than 11 times of the target.

With the destruction of drugs on Monday, the total quantity of drugs destroyed in just one year will reach around 10 lakh kilograms. The combined value of these drugs is around Rs 12,000 crore.

In order to realise Prime Minister Modi's dream of a drugs-free India, this campaign of destruction of drugs will continue actively with same zeal, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

