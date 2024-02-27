Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, winning margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amethi is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. The state has 80 parliamentary seats. The Amethi seat comprises five Assembly segments including Tiloi, Salon, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Amethi. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are the main parties in the constituency. Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister of India, represented the constituency in 1981 (after the death of Sanjay Gandhi), 1984, 1989 and 1991 (Gandhi won the election, but he was assassinated on May 21, 1991, a few days after the polling in Amethi). Sonia Gandhi also won the seat once in 1999. The BJP won the constituency twice in 1998 and 2014.

Amethi Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 17,43,515 voters in the Amethi constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 9,24,563 voters were male and 8,18,812 were female voters. 140 voters belonged to the third gender. 1,472 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amethi in 2019 was 2,482 (2,390 were men and 92 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Amethi constituency was 16,69,843. Out of this, 8,90,648 voters were male and 7,79,148 were female voters. 47 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 7 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Amethi in 2014 was 1,420 (987 were men and 433 were women).

Amethi 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Smriti Zubin Irani won the Amethi seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. She was polled 4,68,514 votes with a vote share of 49.69%. She defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who got 4,13,394 votes (43.84%). Independent candidate Dhruv Lal stood third with 7,816 votes (0.83%). The total number of valid votes polled was 9,42,453.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won the Amethi seat for the third time in a row. He won the constituency in 2004 and 2009. He was polled 4,08,651 votes with a vote share of 46.71%. BJP candidate Smriti Zubin Irani got 3,00,748 votes (34.38%) and was the runner-up. Rahul Gandhi defeated Irani by a margin of 1,07,903 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 8,74,625. BSP candidate Dharmendra Pratap Singh came third with 57,716 votes (6.60%) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dr Kumar Vishwas was in the fourth position with 25,527 votes (2.92%).

Amethi Past Winners

Rahul Gandhi (Congress): 2009

Rahul Gandhi (Congress): 2004

Sonia Gandhi (Congress): 1999

Sanjay Singh (BJP): 1998

Satish Sharma (Congress): 1996

Satish Sharma (Congress): 1991 bypoll

Rajiv Gandhi (Congress): 1991

Rajiv Gandhi (Congress): 1989

Rajiv Gandhi (Congress): 1984

Rajiv Gandhi (Congress): 1981 bypoll

Sanjay Gandhi (Congress): 1980

Ravindra Pratap Singh (BLD): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 3,940 voters (0.42%) opted for NOTA in the Amethi constituency. In 2014, 1,784 voters (0.20%) opted for NOTA in the Amethi constituency.

Amethi Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 9,42,453 or 54.05%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 8,74,625 or 52.38%.

Amethi Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on May 6 in the Amethi constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on May 7 in Amethi.

Amethi Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,963 polling stations in the Amethi constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,636 polling stations in the Amethi constituency.