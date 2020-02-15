American Airlines announces Bengaluru-Seattle direct flight to commence in October

Image Source : AP American Airlines announce Bengaluru-Seattle direct flight to commence in October

American Airlines has announced a daily non-stop flight between Bengaluru and Seattle in the United States from October 2020. This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and the US, the Kempegowda International Airport here said in a press release on Saturday. The daily service between the airport and Seattle's Tacoma Airport is expected to meet corporate customers' demand for travel to Seattle and adjoining areas in the US.

The airline plans to operate a 285-seater Boeing 787-9 aircraft on this route, it said, adding that the new route will give passengers easier and faster access to San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Denver, Arizona, Dallas, Chicago, West Coast and East states on a one-stop flight as compared to multiple stopovers in the past.

"The American Airlines flight between Bengaluru and Seattle will help further establish BLR Airport as the Gateway to a New India," Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) MD & CEO Hari Marar said.

BLR Airport recently launched new routes to Amsterdam and Addis Ababa, with Tokyo and Munich scheduled to begin shortly.

With this, BLR will connect to 28 international destinations, it said.

American Airlines is also expanding its codeshare arrangement to include Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, which also intends to join the Oneworld Alliance, the release added.