Cloudburst near Amarnath cave; no casualties

A cloudburst occurred near the Amarnath cave Wednesday afternoon. No loss of life or injuries have been reported so far.

No pilgrims were present at the cave.

The cloudburst is said to have taken place at a certain distance from the cave. However, two unoccupied tents sufferred damaged in the incident.

Earlier in July, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to provide a personal experience to the devotees as the pilgrimage for the general public was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

